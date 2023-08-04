Cormark Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for NorthWest Copper Corp. (CVE:NWS)

NorthWest Copper Corp. (CVE:NWS – Free Report) – Analysts at Cormark lowered their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for NorthWest Copper in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 1st. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.04) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.03). Cormark also issued estimates for NorthWest Copper’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.04) EPS.

Get NorthWest Copper alerts:

NorthWest Copper (CVE:NWS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

NorthWest Copper Price Performance

About NorthWest Copper

News Corp is an American media and publishing company operating across digital real estate information, news media, book publishing, and cable television. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NorthWest Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWest Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.