Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 22.02% and a return on equity of 18.79%. The business had revenue of $117.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Corcept Therapeutics updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ:CORT traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.38. The stock had a trading volume of 90,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 725,423. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.34 and its 200 day moving average is $22.80. Corcept Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $17.86 and a fifty-two week high of $31.90. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.64 and a beta of 0.51.

In other Corcept Therapeutics news, insider Gary Charles Robb sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.87, for a total transaction of $716,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $811,508.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Gary Charles Robb sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.87, for a total value of $716,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $811,508.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Joseph Douglas Lyon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total value of $236,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,115.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 3.0% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,565 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 11,697 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 116,132 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after buying an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 12.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,632 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 3.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,151 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the period. 84.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CORT. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Corcept Therapeutics from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. SVB Securities began coverage on Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Corcept Therapeutics from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Corcept Therapeutics from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corcept Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.44.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated engages in discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, endocrine, and neurological disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

