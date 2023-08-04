Copperleaf Technologies (TSE:CPLF) Trading Down 10.7%

Shares of Copperleaf Technologies Inc. (TSE:CPLF – Get Free Report) traded down 10.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$5.70 and last traded at C$5.85. 358,677 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 449% from the average session volume of 65,292 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.55.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, National Bankshares lowered Copperleaf Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Friday.

Copperleaf Technologies Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 5.16 and a current ratio of 3.84. The stock has a market capitalization of C$433.02 million and a PE ratio of -13.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$5.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$5.78.

Copperleaf Technologies Company Profile

CopperLeaf Technologies Inc provides decision analytics software solutions to companies managing critical infrastructure worldwide. The company's software leverages operational and financial data to help clients manage their assets and optimize their investment decisions to realize the business value.

