Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $421.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.77 million. Construction Partners had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 2.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. Construction Partners updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Construction Partners Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Construction Partners stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,143. Construction Partners has a 12 month low of $24.11 and a 12 month high of $34.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.73 and a 200 day moving average of $28.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 57.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ROAD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on Construction Partners from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Construction Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Construction Partners from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP John L. Harper sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.09, for a total transaction of $82,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 138,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,570,423.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP John L. Harper sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.09, for a total transaction of $82,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 138,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,570,423.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Noreen E. Skelly sold 16,157 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.48, for a total value of $492,465.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $180,868.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,657 shares of company stock worth $935,680 over the last ninety days. 23.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROAD. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Construction Partners by 40.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Construction Partners by 304.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Construction Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Construction Partners by 37.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Construction Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 75.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Construction Partners

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, engages in the construction and maintenance of roadways across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, with a focus on highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

