Compound Price Down 15.9% Over Last 7 Days (COMP)

Compound (COMP) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 3rd. One Compound token can now be bought for about $59.52 or 0.00203970 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Compound has traded 15.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Compound has a total market capitalization of $463.85 million and approximately $119.05 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Compound

Compound (CRYPTO:COMP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,792,832 tokens. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Compound

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Compound using one of the exchanges listed above.

