Comparing Thomasville Bancshares (OTCMKTS:THVB) and Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI)

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI – Get Free Report) and Thomasville Bancshares (OTCMKTS:THVB – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Financial Institutions and Thomasville Bancshares’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Financial Institutions $242.38 million 1.25 $56.57 million $3.31 5.95 Thomasville Bancshares N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Financial Institutions has higher revenue and earnings than Thomasville Bancshares.

Dividends

Profitability

Financial Institutions pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.1%. Thomasville Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $1.90 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Financial Institutions pays out 36.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Financial Institutions has raised its dividend for 13 consecutive years. Financial Institutions is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

This table compares Financial Institutions and Thomasville Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Financial Institutions 18.11% 13.43% 0.90% Thomasville Bancshares N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Financial Institutions has a beta of 0.89, meaning that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Thomasville Bancshares has a beta of 0.11, meaning that its share price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Financial Institutions and Thomasville Bancshares, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Financial Institutions 0 2 0 0 2.00 Thomasville Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

Financial Institutions currently has a consensus price target of $24.50, suggesting a potential upside of 24.43%. Given Financial Institutions’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Financial Institutions is more favorable than Thomasville Bancshares.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

65.6% of Financial Institutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% of Financial Institutions shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Financial Institutions beats Thomasville Bancshares on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Financial Institutions

Financial Institutions, Inc. operates as a holding company for the Five Star Bank, a chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses in New York. The company offers checking and savings account programs, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, sweep investments, and individual retirement and other qualified plan accounts, as well as NOW accounts. Its loan products include term loans and lines of credit; short and medium-term commercial loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment; commercial business loans to the agricultural industry; commercial mortgage loans; one-to-four family residential mortgage loans, home improvement loans, closed-end home equity loans, and home equity lines of credit; and consumer loans, such as automobile, secured installment, and personal loans. The company also provides personal insurance products, including automobile, homeowners, boat, recreational vehicle, landlord, and umbrella coverage; commercial insurance comprising property, liability, automobile, inland marine, workers compensation, bonds, crop, and umbrella insurance products; and financial services, such as life and disability insurance, medicare supplements, long-term care, annuities, mutual funds, and retirement programs. In addition, it offers customized investment advisory, wealth management, investment consulting, and retirement plan services, as well as operates a real estate investment trust that holds residential mortgages and commercial real estate loans. Financial Institutions, Inc. was founded in 1817 and is headquartered in Warsaw, New York.

About Thomasville Bancshares

Thomasville Bancshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Thomasville National Bank that offers various banking products and services. It offers checking and savings account; and loan products comprising mortgages, and consumer and commercial loans, as well as wealth management and mobile banking services. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is based in Thomasville, Georgia.

