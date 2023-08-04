Comparing Thomasville Bancshares (OTCMKTS:THVB) and Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI)

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI – Get Free Report) and Thomasville Bancshares (OTCMKTS:THVB – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.
Earnings & Valuation
This table compares Financial Institutions and Thomasville Bancshares’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Financial Institutions
|$242.38 million
|1.25
|$56.57 million
|$3.31
|5.95
|Thomasville Bancshares
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Financial Institutions has higher revenue and earnings than Thomasville Bancshares.
Dividends
Profitability
This table compares Financial Institutions and Thomasville Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Financial Institutions
|18.11%
|13.43%
|0.90%
|Thomasville Bancshares
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Risk and Volatility
Financial Institutions has a beta of 0.89, meaning that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Thomasville Bancshares has a beta of 0.11, meaning that its share price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500.
Analyst Ratings
This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Financial Institutions and Thomasville Bancshares, as reported by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Financial Institutions
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2.00
|Thomasville Bancshares
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
Financial Institutions currently has a consensus price target of $24.50, suggesting a potential upside of 24.43%. Given Financial Institutions’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Financial Institutions is more favorable than Thomasville Bancshares.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
65.6% of Financial Institutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% of Financial Institutions shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.
Summary
Financial Institutions beats Thomasville Bancshares on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.
About Financial Institutions
Financial Institutions, Inc. operates as a holding company for the Five Star Bank, a chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses in New York. The company offers checking and savings account programs, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, sweep investments, and individual retirement and other qualified plan accounts, as well as NOW accounts. Its loan products include term loans and lines of credit; short and medium-term commercial loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment; commercial business loans to the agricultural industry; commercial mortgage loans; one-to-four family residential mortgage loans, home improvement loans, closed-end home equity loans, and home equity lines of credit; and consumer loans, such as automobile, secured installment, and personal loans. The company also provides personal insurance products, including automobile, homeowners, boat, recreational vehicle, landlord, and umbrella coverage; commercial insurance comprising property, liability, automobile, inland marine, workers compensation, bonds, crop, and umbrella insurance products; and financial services, such as life and disability insurance, medicare supplements, long-term care, annuities, mutual funds, and retirement programs. In addition, it offers customized investment advisory, wealth management, investment consulting, and retirement plan services, as well as operates a real estate investment trust that holds residential mortgages and commercial real estate loans. Financial Institutions, Inc. was founded in 1817 and is headquartered in Warsaw, New York.
About Thomasville Bancshares
Thomasville Bancshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Thomasville National Bank that offers various banking products and services. It offers checking and savings account; and loan products comprising mortgages, and consumer and commercial loans, as well as wealth management and mobile banking services. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is based in Thomasville, Georgia.
