Comparing OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) & Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR)

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) and Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares OrthoPediatrics and Beyond Air’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OrthoPediatrics 0.73% -5.04% -4.45% Beyond Air N/A -96.04% -70.51%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares OrthoPediatrics and Beyond Air’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OrthoPediatrics $122.29 million 7.56 $1.26 million $0.09 440.56 Beyond Air $870,000.00 119.42 -$55.82 million ($1.87) -1.75

Institutional and Insider Ownership

OrthoPediatrics has higher revenue and earnings than Beyond Air. Beyond Air is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than OrthoPediatrics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

69.3% of OrthoPediatrics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.4% of Beyond Air shares are owned by institutional investors. 32.6% of OrthoPediatrics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.6% of Beyond Air shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for OrthoPediatrics and Beyond Air, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OrthoPediatrics 0 0 4 0 3.00 Beyond Air 0 0 3 0 3.00

OrthoPediatrics currently has a consensus target price of $55.00, suggesting a potential upside of 38.71%. Beyond Air has a consensus target price of $12.25, suggesting a potential upside of 273.48%. Given Beyond Air’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Beyond Air is more favorable than OrthoPediatrics.

Risk and Volatility

OrthoPediatrics has a beta of 0.87, meaning that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Beyond Air has a beta of -0.4, meaning that its share price is 140% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

OrthoPediatrics beats Beyond Air on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About OrthoPediatrics

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products. Its products comprise PediLoc, PediPlates, cannulated screws, PediFlex nail, PediNail, PediLoc tibia, anterior cruciate ligament reconstruction systems, locking cannulated blades, locking proximal femurs, Spica Tables, RESPONSE Spine systems, Bandloc, Pediguard, Pediatric Nailing Platform, Femur system, Orthex, QuickPack, and ApiFix Mid-C system. The company serves pediatric orthopedic market, as well as pediatric orthopedic surgeons and caregivers. OrthoPediatrics Corp. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Warsaw, Indiana.

About Beyond Air

Beyond Air, Inc. operates as a commercial-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company engages in the development of LungFit platform, a nitric oxide generator and delivery system. It offers LungFit PH for the treatment of persistent pulmonary hypertension of the newborn. The company is also developing LungFit PRO for the treatment of viral lung infections, such as community-acquired viral pneumonia, including COVID-19, as well as bronchiolitis in hospitalized patients; and LungFit GO for the treatment of nontuberculous mycobacteria. The company was formerly known as AIT Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Beyond Air, Inc. in June 2019. Beyond Air, Inc. is based in Garden City, New York.

