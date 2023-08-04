Comparing Operadora de Sites Mexicanos (OTC:OPMXF) & Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR)

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) and Operadora de Sites Mexicanos (OTC:OPMXF – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Quanta Services and Operadora de Sites Mexicanos’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Quanta Services 2.86% 15.72% 6.21% Operadora de Sites Mexicanos N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Quanta Services and Operadora de Sites Mexicanos, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Quanta Services 0 1 5 0 2.83 Operadora de Sites Mexicanos 0 1 0 0 2.00

Valuation and Earnings

Quanta Services currently has a consensus target price of $198.09, suggesting a potential downside of 1.03%. Given Quanta Services’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Quanta Services is more favorable than Operadora de Sites Mexicanos.

This table compares Quanta Services and Operadora de Sites Mexicanos’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Quanta Services $17.07 billion 1.70 $491.19 million $3.39 59.08 Operadora de Sites Mexicanos N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Quanta Services has higher revenue and earnings than Operadora de Sites Mexicanos.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

88.8% of Quanta Services shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of Quanta Services shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Quanta Services beats Operadora de Sites Mexicanos on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Quanta Services

(Get Free Report)

Quanta Services, Inc. provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings. This segment also offers aviation services; emergency restoration services; and other engineering and technical services; design and construction solutions to wireline and wireless communications, cable multi-system operators, and other customers; and training for electric workers, as well as training for the gas distribution and communications industries. The company's Renewable Energy Infrastructure Solutions segment is involved in engineering, procurement, construction, repair, and maintenance of wind, solar, and hydropower generation facilities, as well as battery storage facilities; and provision of engineering and construction services for substations and switchyards, transmission, and other electrical infrastructures. The company's Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment offers design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance services for natural gas systems for gas utility customers; fabrication services for pipeline support systems and structures and facilities; and engineering and construction services for pipeline and storage systems, and compressor and pump stations. The company was formerly known as Fabal Construction, Inc. and changed its name to Quanta Services, Inc. in November 1997. Quanta Services, Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Operadora de Sites Mexicanos

(Get Free Report)

Operadora de Sites Mexicanos, S.A.B. de C.V. engages in building, installing, maintaining, operating, leasing, and marketing of various types of towers and other support structures for the telecommunications sector in Mexico. It provides construction services comprises selection and acquisition of the property, and installation and operation of equipment, as well as physical spaces and other non-electronic elements for the installation of service networks. The company also provides site construction services for braced towers, self-supporting towers, monopole towers, and masts. Operadora de Sites Mexicanos, S.A.B. de C.V. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.