Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. Community Health Systems had a net margin of 2.28% and a negative return on equity of 3.18%. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.52) earnings per share. Community Health Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Community Health Systems updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.65–$0.05 EPS.

Community Health Systems Trading Down 5.5 %

CYH stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.65. 1,050,410 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,090,514. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.14 and its 200 day moving average is $4.72. The stock has a market cap of $635.84 million, a P/E ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.73. Community Health Systems has a 52-week low of $1.88 and a 52-week high of $8.01.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on CYH. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Community Health Systems from $4.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Community Health Systems from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Community Health Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Trading of Community Health Systems

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 10.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 106,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 10,384 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Community Health Systems by 53.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 69,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 24,099 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 4.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 238,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after acquiring an additional 10,302 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 107,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 13,199 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,414,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,450,000 after acquiring an additional 93,270 shares during the period. 77.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Community Health Systems Company Profile

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

