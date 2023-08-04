Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Community Financial from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCFC opened at $27.09 on Tuesday. Community Financial has a one year low of $24.25 and a one year high of $41.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.49 and a 200-day moving average of $32.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $153.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.76.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Community Financial by 28.2% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Community Financial by 105.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 12,385 shares during the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC raised its holdings in shares of Community Financial by 0.4% in the second quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 565,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Community Financial by 53,333.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Community Financial by 188.0% in the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 30,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 19,788 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.81% of the company’s stock.

The Community Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank of the Chesapeake that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial real estate and other non-residential real estate, residential first mortgage, residential rental mortgage, construction and land development, home equity and second mortgage, and commercial equipment loans, as well as commercial loan products, including term loans, demand loans, and lines of credit; consumer loans, such as loans for automobiles, boats, recreational vehicles, and trucks, home improvement loans, secured and unsecured personal lines of credit, and credit card loans.

