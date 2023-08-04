Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CBAUF) Shares Down 4%

Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CBAUF – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $67.00 and last traded at $67.00. Approximately 200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 1,042 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.80.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.73.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia Company Profile

Commonwealth Bank of Australia engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking Services, Business Banking, Institutional Banking and Markets, New Zealand, Corporate Centre and Other, and Wealth Management. The Retail Banking Services segment provides home loan, consumer finance, and retail deposit products and servicing to all retail bank customers and non-relationship managed small business customers.

