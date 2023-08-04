Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) Forecasted to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.72 Per Share

Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO – Free Report) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Columbus McKinnon in a report released on Thursday, August 3rd. DA Davidson analyst M. Summerville forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.72 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Columbus McKinnon’s current full-year earnings is $2.87 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Columbus McKinnon’s FY2024 earnings at $2.82 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.25 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Columbus McKinnon Stock Up 0.7 %

Columbus McKinnon stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,218. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.06 and a beta of 1.25. Columbus McKinnon has a fifty-two week low of $23.54 and a fifty-two week high of $42.87.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.01). Columbus McKinnon had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 5.18%. The business had revenue of $235.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. Columbus McKinnon’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Columbus McKinnon Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.37%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Columbus McKinnon during the 2nd quarter valued at $296,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon during the second quarter worth $1,506,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 63,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,596,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon in the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. 96.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets intelligent motion solutions for moving, lifting, positioning, and securing materials worldwide. It offers manual hoists, electric and air hoists, winches, hydraulic jacks, trolleys and its clamps, and lifting tables; crane systems, such as mobile and jib cranes, material handling solutions, enclosed track rail systems, and crane components and kits; and rigging equipment comprising below-the-hook lifting devices, lifting slings and lashing systems, tie-downs and load binders, forestry and hand tools, and shackles.

