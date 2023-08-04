Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.40 to $4.65 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.53 to $3.59 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.61 billion. Columbia Sportswear also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.40-$4.65 EPS.

COLM has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group cut their price target on Columbia Sportswear from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. TheStreet lowered Columbia Sportswear from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Columbia Sportswear from $92.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. TD Cowen cut Columbia Sportswear from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Columbia Sportswear in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Columbia Sportswear currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $87.44.

COLM stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $75.37. The company had a trading volume of 780,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,938. Columbia Sportswear has a 1 year low of $65.02 and a 1 year high of $98.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $76.50 and its 200 day moving average is $83.38. The company has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.22, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.96.

Columbia Sportswear ( NASDAQ:COLM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The textile maker reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.12. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The company had revenue of $620.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $586.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 21st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Columbia Sportswear’s payout ratio is currently 25.53%.

In related news, Director Ronald E. Nelson sold 7,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.32, for a total transaction of $564,310.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,857 shares in the company, valued at $1,286,526.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,648 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 15.4% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,289 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the fourth quarter worth about $295,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Columbia Sportswear in the 1st quarter valued at $291,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,843 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.87% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment for mountaineering, climbing, skiing and snowboarding, trail, and camp enthusiasts.

