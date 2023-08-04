Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Price Target Increased to $91.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $88.00 to $91.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CL has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $82.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $91.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $76.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $85.33.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

Shares of CL opened at $76.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.87, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $76.40 and a 200-day moving average of $75.85. The company has a market cap of $63.30 billion, a PE ratio of 42.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.49. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $67.84 and a one year high of $83.81.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 386.76% and a net margin of 8.02%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 106.67%.

Insider Activity at Colgate-Palmolive

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Prabha Parameswaran sold 64,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.58, for a total value of $5,187,176.34. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,001,367.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Prabha Parameswaran sold 64,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.58, for a total value of $5,187,176.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,001,367.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total transaction of $1,968,829.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,205,689.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 158,477 shares of company stock worth $12,760,499. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Colgate-Palmolive

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CL. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.