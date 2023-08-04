Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday.

CL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Monday. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $85.33.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Up 0.6 %

CL traded up $0.46 during trading on Monday, reaching $77.04. 1,613,561 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,915,126. The stock has a market cap of $63.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.49. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $67.84 and a twelve month high of $83.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.87, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.40.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 386.76%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.67%.

Insider Activity

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,703 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total value of $1,968,829.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,205,689.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Prabha Parameswaran sold 64,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.58, for a total transaction of $5,187,176.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,427 shares in the company, valued at $1,001,367.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total value of $1,968,829.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 52,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,205,689.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 158,477 shares of company stock worth $12,760,499. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Colgate-Palmolive

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CL. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

About Colgate-Palmolive

(Get Free Report)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.