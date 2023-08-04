Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Given “Sector Perform” Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their sector perform rating on shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $83.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CL. StockNews.com lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Sunday, May 28th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $85.33.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Down 1.3 %

Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $76.57 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.85. The firm has a market cap of $63.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.87. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $67.84 and a twelve month high of $83.81.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 386.76% and a net margin of 8.02%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.67%.

Insider Transactions at Colgate-Palmolive

In related news, insider Prabha Parameswaran sold 64,373 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.58, for a total transaction of $5,187,176.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,427 shares in the company, valued at $1,001,367.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, Director John P. Bilbrey sold 5,703 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.81, for a total transaction of $460,859.43. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,121,828.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Prabha Parameswaran sold 64,373 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.58, for a total value of $5,187,176.34. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,001,367.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 158,477 shares of company stock worth $12,760,499 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Korea Investment CORP increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 771,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,773,000 after purchasing an additional 86,448 shares during the period. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at about $312,000. TCG Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter valued at about $207,000. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 423.6% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 28,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 23,118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

About Colgate-Palmolive

(Get Free Report)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Further Reading

