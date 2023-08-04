Cole G. Carter Sells 5,000 Shares of CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) Stock

CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW – Get Free Report) EVP Cole G. Carter sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.75, for a total value of $48,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 236,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,302,579.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

CoreCivic stock opened at $9.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 0.94. CoreCivic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.84 and a 12 month high of $13.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.53.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $458.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $469.65 million. CoreCivic had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 4.51%. Analysts expect that CoreCivic, Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CoreCivic in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of CoreCivic in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CoreCivic in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CoreCivic in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of CoreCivic by 110.6% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 2,829 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CXW. Wedbush dropped their price objective on CoreCivic from $15.00 to $10.50 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on CoreCivic in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

