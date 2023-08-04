Cole G. Carter Sells 5,000 Shares of CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) Stock

CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW – Get Free Report) EVP Cole G. Carter sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.75, for a total value of $48,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 236,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,302,579.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
CoreCivic stock opened at $9.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 0.94. CoreCivic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.84 and a 12 month high of $13.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.53.
CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $458.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $469.65 million. CoreCivic had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 4.51%. Analysts expect that CoreCivic, Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on CXW. Wedbush dropped their price objective on CoreCivic from $15.00 to $10.50 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on CoreCivic in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.
CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.
