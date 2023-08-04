Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Price Target Raised to $115.00

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) had its target price raised by HC Wainwright from $77.00 to $115.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 28.85% from the stock’s previous close.

COIN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Monday, May 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $70.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $75.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.38.

Coinbase Global Stock Down 1.7 %

COIN traded down $1.50 on Friday, reaching $89.25. 9,849,202 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,588,457. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.55. Coinbase Global has a 52-week low of $31.55 and a 52-week high of $114.43. The company has a market cap of $20.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.85 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $0.36. Coinbase Global had a negative net margin of 81.21% and a negative return on equity of 38.28%. The firm had revenue of $707.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $627.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($4.95) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Coinbase Global will post -1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Coinbase Global

In other Coinbase Global news, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 59,460 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.69, for a total transaction of $6,284,327.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $74,425.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,579,370. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 59,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.69, for a total transaction of $6,284,327.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 404,651 shares of company stock valued at $31,064,713. 33.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Coinbase Global by 117,449.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 11,320,018 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $809,947,000 after buying an additional 11,310,388 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC raised its holdings in Coinbase Global by 9,130.6% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 4,504,355 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $162,427,000 after buying an additional 4,455,557 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Coinbase Global by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 11,776,015 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $795,705,000 after buying an additional 2,586,742 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Coinbase Global by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,786,266 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $824,587,000 after buying an additional 2,110,196 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Coinbase Global by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,000,410 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $247,675,000 after buying an additional 1,801,194 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.21% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. It offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for consumers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable developers to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

