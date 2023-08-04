Coin98 (C98) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $7.43 Million

Coin98 (C98) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 4th. During the last week, Coin98 has traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar. Coin98 has a total market cap of $76.21 million and approximately $7.43 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Coin98 token can currently be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000468 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003088 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000080 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0989 or 0.00000341 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00007789 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00007627 BTC.

Coin98 Token Profile

Coin98 is a token. Its genesis date was July 23rd, 2021. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 563,333,323 tokens. Coin98’s official message board is blog.coin98.com. Coin98’s official website is www.coin98.com. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coin98_wallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Coin98 is https://reddit.com/r/coin98community/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Coin98 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 (C98) is a utility token for the Coin98 ecosystem, an all-in-one platform integrating multiple blockchain services. Launched in 2020, it offers crypto solutions including an exchange, wallet, and DeFi applications. C98 supports functions such as payment for transaction fees, governance voting, and staking for rewards. Coin98 integrates multiple chains and protocols into one workspace, allowing users to manage and interact with diverse blockchain-based services and DeFi products from a single interface.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin98 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coin98 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Coin98 using one of the exchanges listed above.

