Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) Receives Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $52.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 31.41% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. B. Riley upgraded Cohu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Cohu in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Cohu from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.38.

Shares of Cohu stock opened at $39.57 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.35 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.89 and a quick ratio of 3.68. Cohu has a 1 year low of $25.20 and a 1 year high of $43.99.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $179.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.70 million. Cohu had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 13.62%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cohu will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cohu news, CFO Jeffrey D. Jones sold 10,000 shares of Cohu stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 258,990 shares in the company, valued at $10,359,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director William Bendush sold 4,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.62, for a total transaction of $134,513.62. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,173,539.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey D. Jones sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 258,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,359,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,037 shares of company stock worth $835,140 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Cohu in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Cohu by 209.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Cohu by 66.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,885 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Cohu by 96.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,698 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new position in Cohu in the 4th quarter worth $115,000. 89.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cohu, Inc engages in the provision of back-end semiconductor equipment and services. It offers test and handling capital equipment, interface products, and related services to the semiconductor and electronics manufacturing industries. The company was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Poway, CA.

