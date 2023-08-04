Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) Announces $0.57 Quarterly Dividend

Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be given a dividend of 0.57 per share by the asset manager on Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th.

Cohen & Steers has raised its dividend payment by an average of 15.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 14 consecutive years. Cohen & Steers has a dividend payout ratio of 69.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get Cohen & Steers alerts:

Cohen & Steers Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CNS traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $64.50. 65,905 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,610. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.17 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.54. Cohen & Steers has a 12 month low of $52.34 and a 12 month high of $78.87.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cohen & Steers ( NYSE:CNS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $120.60 million during the quarter. Cohen & Steers had a return on equity of 46.89% and a net margin of 28.16%. Cohen & Steers’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CNS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Cohen & Steers in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Cohen & Steers from $77.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Cohen & Steers from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th.

Insider Transactions at Cohen & Steers

In other news, CAO Elena Dulik sold 1,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.12, for a total transaction of $128,934.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,350,633.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 47.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Cohen & Steers

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNS. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Cohen & Steers by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,748 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers by 83.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,988 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after acquiring an additional 7,727 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,091 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers in the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,124 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 4,544 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.01% of the company’s stock.

Cohen & Steers Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.