Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN) Short Interest Update

Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,600 shares, a decline of 5.2% from the June 30th total of 15,400 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 43,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Cohen & Company Inc. Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:COHN opened at $5.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Cohen & Company Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.29 and a twelve month high of $14.20. The company has a market cap of $10.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 1.01.

Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported ($1.74) earnings per share for the quarter. Cohen & Company Inc. had a negative net margin of 15.61% and a positive return on equity of 2.74%. The company had revenue of $8.82 million for the quarter.

Cohen & Company Inc. Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Cohen & Company Inc.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 17.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. Cohen & Company Inc.’s payout ratio is currently -16.56%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cohen & Company Inc. stock. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN – Free Report) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,386 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC owned about 4.01% of Cohen & Company Inc. worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 5.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cohen & Company Inc.

Cohen & Company Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client-focused fixed income portfolios. Institutional Financial Markets, Inc also manages funds and collateralized debt obligations for its clients.

