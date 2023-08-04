Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The information technology service provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.13, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 18.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ CTSH traded up $1.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $71.63. 1,901,550 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,073,017. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a twelve month low of $51.33 and a twelve month high of $71.86. The company has a market cap of $36.35 billion, a PE ratio of 16.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.20.

In related news, EVP Robert C. Walker sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.72, for a total transaction of $446,040.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $491,281.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Leo S. Jr. Mackay sold 4,473 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total value of $277,281.27. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,671 shares in the company, valued at $1,653,335.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert C. Walker sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.72, for a total value of $446,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $491,281.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,251 shares of company stock valued at $2,022,847 in the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CTSH. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 29.9% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 651 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 8.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,541 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.6% in the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,460 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,133 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Probity Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 7,459 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. 89.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. HSBC raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 17th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.06.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Health Sciences; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

