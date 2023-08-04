Cognex Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share by the scientific and technical instruments company on Friday, September 1st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th.

Cognex has increased its dividend by an average of 8.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. Cognex has a payout ratio of 20.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Cognex to earn $1.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.5%.

Get Cognex alerts:

Cognex Stock Performance

Shares of CGNX stock traded down $1.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.37. 1,723,609 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 799,506. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a PE ratio of 49.66 and a beta of 1.54. Cognex has a 12 month low of $40.21 and a 12 month high of $59.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cognex

Cognex ( NASDAQ:CGNX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $201.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.40 million. Cognex had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 18.79%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cognex will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGNX. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cognex by 0.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 26,882 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 1.5% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,843 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 14.6% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 3,187 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in shares of Cognex in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 12.7% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,834 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CGNX shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Cognex from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cognex in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. CL King started coverage on shares of Cognex in a report on Friday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Cognex from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Cognex from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cognex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.20.

Cognex Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cognex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.