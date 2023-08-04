Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 265 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,012 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 265 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Visa in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 121.9% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 213 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, St. James Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 58.7% during the 4th quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 24,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $5,766,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $552,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $55,706,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 24,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $5,766,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 57,600 shares of company stock valued at $13,828,767. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE V traded up $1.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $240.14. 1,227,911 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,236,279. The company has a market cap of $449.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.25, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.60 and a 52 week high of $245.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $232.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $228.50.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.06 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 49.42% and a net margin of 51.94%. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.98 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 22.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on V shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Visa from $272.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Visa from $253.00 to $263.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Visa from $266.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.32.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Further Reading

