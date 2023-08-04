Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 1,190 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,190 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola comprises about 0.6% of Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $2,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 4.7% in the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 0.7% in the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 23,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 1.3% in the first quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 12,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 2,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 16,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 68.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Coca-Cola Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE KO traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $61.31. 2,170,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,360,110. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $265.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.36, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.14. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $54.01 and a twelve month high of $65.47.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.74 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 43.06%. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 75.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total transaction of $3,133,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 143,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,984,378.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Coca-Cola news, insider Henrique Braun sold 16,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total value of $1,085,308.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,682,196.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total transaction of $3,133,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 143,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,984,378.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 67,684 shares of company stock valued at $4,264,844. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.33.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

