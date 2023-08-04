Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 23.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,161 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,856 shares during the quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 366,456.9% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,463,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,565,000 after purchasing an additional 8,461,490 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $393,329,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 65.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,564,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,473 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $122,771,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 10.7% in the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,033,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,991,000 after buying an additional 99,976 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $100.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 606,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,312,885. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.38. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $99.96 and a 52-week high of $100.64.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.