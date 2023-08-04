Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases 475 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,844 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up 0.7% of Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 104,997.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,490,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,395,858,000 after purchasing an additional 24,467,521 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,058,235,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Chevron by 79.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,896,009 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,494,194,000 after purchasing an additional 6,133,227 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Chevron by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,906,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,906,309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,711,923 shares during the period. Finally, Edmp Inc. grew its stake in Chevron by 17,439.1% during the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 2,949,893 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,435,000 after purchasing an additional 2,933,074 shares during the period. 69.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CVX traded up $2.83 on Friday, hitting $162.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,808,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,033,375. The firm has a market cap of $307.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.25. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $140.46 and a 12 month high of $189.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.13. Chevron had a return on equity of 19.46% and a net margin of 13.54%. The firm had revenue of $48.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.30%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chevron in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Chevron from $196.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. HSBC raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Mizuho raised their price objective on Chevron from $202.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $166.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Monday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.05.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

