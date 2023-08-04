Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Lowers Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 35.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,314 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PayPay Securities Corp bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter worth $27,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. DT Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 38.86% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD traded up $0.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $180.07. The company had a trading volume of 2,380,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,169,430. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $150.57 and a 12-month high of $191.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $180.64 and its 200 day moving average is $180.37.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

