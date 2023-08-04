Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 7,541.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 60,216 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,428 shares during the period. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. owned 0.06% of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF worth $4,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Autumn Glory Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC now owns 9,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Warner Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 8,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 60,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,927,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, DHK Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. DHK Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 23,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period.

Get VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF alerts:

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

BATS:MOAT traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $80.98. The company had a trading volume of 944,803 shares. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $79.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.02.

About VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.