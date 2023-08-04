Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Has $1.71 Million Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. cut its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 169 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Income Solutions Inc raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.1% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,935,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,497,000 after buying an additional 239,865 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.1% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 52,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,620,000 after buying an additional 5,196 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 39.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 94,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,090,000 after acquiring an additional 17,728 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $2.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $414.69. 1,327,895 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,748,065. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $319.87 and a twelve month high of $422.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $404.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $383.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $331.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

