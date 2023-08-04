Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Has $1.04 Million Stock Position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,403 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF were worth $1,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 69.5% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $133,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Excalibur Management Corp bought a new position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $230,000.

Shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $49.28. 121,152 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 953,044. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $48.88 and a 52 week high of $49.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.30 and a 200 day moving average of $49.28.

The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofAML USD Libor 3 Month index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that specializes in short-term, high-credit-quality debt securities denominated in US dollars. The fund seeks total return that is consistent with capital preservation.

