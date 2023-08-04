Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Decreases Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,176 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $16,283,216,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 133.1% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 354.9% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $103.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 903,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,018,880. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $86.40 and a 12-month high of $108.24. The company has a market capitalization of $72.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $99.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.40.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

