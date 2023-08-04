Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,510 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ABBV. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in AbbVie in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ABBV shares. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on AbbVie from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $167.00 target price on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AbbVie has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.07.

Insider Activity at AbbVie

In other AbbVie news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total transaction of $2,759,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 625,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,262,600.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AbbVie Trading Down 0.0 %

AbbVie stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $148.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,110,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,975,800. The firm has a market cap of $262.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.96. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.96 and a 1 year high of $168.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $138.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.54.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 121.81%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

Further Reading

