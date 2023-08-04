Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday after The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on the stock from $38.00 to $43.00. The stock had previously closed at $65.04, but opened at $71.83. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a sell rating on the stock. Cloudflare shares last traded at $72.21, with a volume of 1,899,719 shares traded.
NET has been the subject of several other reports. Mizuho increased their price target on Cloudflare from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Cloudflare from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Cloudflare from $54.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Guggenheim raised Cloudflare from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Cloudflare from $75.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.29.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Cloudflare by 85,228.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 22,703,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,484,118,000 after acquiring an additional 22,676,741 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 131,133.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,073,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,583,000 after purchasing an additional 6,068,873 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Cloudflare by 22.5% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 31,505,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,059,522,000 after acquiring an additional 5,787,888 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cloudflare during the fourth quarter worth $124,592,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Cloudflare by 4,672.6% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,644,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,540,000 after acquiring an additional 2,588,707 shares in the last quarter. 74.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
The firm has a market capitalization of $24.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -124.41 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $66.24 and its 200-day moving average is $59.75. The company has a quick ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.
CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, secure origin connection, and rate limiting products.
