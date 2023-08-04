Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday after The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on the stock from $38.00 to $43.00. The stock had previously closed at $65.04, but opened at $71.83. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a sell rating on the stock. Cloudflare shares last traded at $72.21, with a volume of 1,899,719 shares traded.

NET has been the subject of several other reports. Mizuho increased their price target on Cloudflare from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Cloudflare from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Cloudflare from $54.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Guggenheim raised Cloudflare from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Cloudflare from $75.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.29.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Cloudflare

Insider Buying and Selling at Cloudflare

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cloudflare

In other news, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 30,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.76, for a total transaction of $1,952,190.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,938,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,566,661.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 30,145 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.76, for a total transaction of $1,952,190.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,938,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,566,661.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 3,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 157,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,872,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 578,590 shares of company stock worth $37,153,287. Insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Cloudflare by 85,228.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 22,703,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,484,118,000 after acquiring an additional 22,676,741 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 131,133.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,073,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,583,000 after purchasing an additional 6,068,873 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Cloudflare by 22.5% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 31,505,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,059,522,000 after acquiring an additional 5,787,888 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cloudflare during the fourth quarter worth $124,592,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Cloudflare by 4,672.6% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,644,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,540,000 after acquiring an additional 2,588,707 shares in the last quarter. 74.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cloudflare Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $24.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -124.41 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $66.24 and its 200-day moving average is $59.75. The company has a quick ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.

Cloudflare Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, secure origin connection, and rate limiting products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.