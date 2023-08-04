Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.48 EPS

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.48, Briefing.com reports. Clorox had a return on equity of 163.73% and a net margin of 2.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Clorox updated its FY24 guidance to $5.60-5.90 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to $5.60-$5.90 EPS.

Clorox Price Performance

Shares of Clorox stock traded down $2.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $163.66. 1,511,630 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,216,668. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.40. The stock has a market cap of $20.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.98, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $156.58 and its 200-day moving average is $156.38. Clorox has a 52 week low of $124.58 and a 52 week high of $178.21.

Get Clorox alerts:

Clorox Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 8th. This is a positive change from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is 396.64%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clorox

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Clorox by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in Clorox by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Clorox by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Clorox by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 12,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,968,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in Clorox by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 79.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CLX. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Clorox from $137.00 to $151.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Bank of America increased their price objective on Clorox from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Clorox in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities raised Clorox from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Clorox from $148.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.77.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CLX

Clorox Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.