Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.48 EPS

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.48, Briefing.com reports. Clorox had a return on equity of 163.73% and a net margin of 2.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Clorox updated its FY24 guidance to $5.60-5.90 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to $5.60-$5.90 EPS.
Shares of Clorox stock traded down $2.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $163.66. 1,511,630 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,216,668. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.40. The stock has a market cap of $20.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.98, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $156.58 and its 200-day moving average is $156.38. Clorox has a 52 week low of $124.58 and a 52 week high of $178.21.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 8th. This is a positive change from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is 396.64%.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CLX. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Clorox from $137.00 to $151.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Bank of America increased their price objective on Clorox from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Clorox in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities raised Clorox from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Clorox from $148.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.77.
The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.
