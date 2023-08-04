Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Trims Stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC reduced its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 585 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $2,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. RB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Deere & Company by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,541,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $229,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after buying an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 114,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,496,000 after buying an additional 27,985 shares in the last quarter. 71.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on Deere & Company from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Deere & Company from $484.00 to $416.00 in a report on Sunday, May 21st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $425.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Deere & Company from $492.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Deere & Company from $500.00 to $493.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $461.84.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

DE opened at $428.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $404.67 and its 200-day moving average is $400.42. The stock has a market cap of $125.49 billion, a PE ratio of 14.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $328.62 and a twelve month high of $450.00.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $9.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.57 by $1.08. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 43.11% and a net margin of 15.00%. The firm had revenue of $16.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.81 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 31.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 16.78%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 4,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.75, for a total value of $2,104,830.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,444,209.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Deere & Company news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.69, for a total transaction of $2,536,065.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,115 shares in the company, valued at $20,372,349.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cory J. Reed sold 4,680 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.75, for a total transaction of $2,104,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,444,209.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,690 shares of company stock worth $37,335,181 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

See Also

