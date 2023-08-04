Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Reduces Holdings in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC cut its stake in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC owned 0.72% of Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund worth $814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund by 73.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund during the first quarter valued at about $131,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund during the third quarter valued at about $232,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 22,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 3,889 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund alerts:

Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE PAI opened at $11.54 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.88. Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.74 and a twelve month high of $13.33.

Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Announces Dividend

Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.0465 per share. This represents a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 23rd.

(Free Report)

Western Asset Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt, including government securities, bank debt, commercial paper, and cash or cash equivalents.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.