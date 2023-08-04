Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $1,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $853,748,000. Cowa LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 9,674.3% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 3,820,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,084,000 after buying an additional 3,781,606 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 74.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,163,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $329,719,000 after buying an additional 1,351,161 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,566,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $684,456,000 after buying an additional 1,291,687 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 62.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,781,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $185,673,000 after buying an additional 683,878 shares during the period.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

HDV opened at $102.89 on Friday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $91.24 and a 52 week high of $109.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.48. The firm has a market cap of $10.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.81.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

