Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Has $640,000 Stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC decreased its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 92 shares during the quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of QQQ. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 19.5% during the first quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.6% during the first quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 2,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.4% during the first quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. now owns 2,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 1.6% in the first quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 2,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.17% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $376.87 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $254.26 and a 12-month high of $387.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $367.28 and its 200 day moving average is $335.96.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

About Invesco QQQ

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.504 per share. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

