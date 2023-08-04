Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC cut its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 14.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 477 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. 78.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $72.46 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.61 and a fifty-two week high of $74.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.79.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

