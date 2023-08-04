Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC reduced its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $1,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 2,318.2% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 40,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,011,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC bought a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the 4th quarter worth approximately $519,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 182,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,033,000 after buying an additional 8,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridges Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 88,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,796,000 after buying an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. 85.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Casey’s General Stores Stock Performance

CASY opened at $247.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a PE ratio of 20.55 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $236.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $227.05. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $197.22 and a fifty-two week high of $257.86.

Casey’s General Stores Increases Dividend

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.15). Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 2.96%. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. Casey’s General Stores’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 10.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 31st. This is a positive change from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is 14.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CASY. StockNews.com lowered shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Casey’s General Stores from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $235.00 to $285.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Northcoast Research upgraded Casey’s General Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $247.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, April 14th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $273.00 to $280.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Casey’s General Stores currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.70.

About Casey’s General Stores

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

