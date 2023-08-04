Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) Price Target Cut to $26.00

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by B. Riley from $27.00 to $26.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the mining company’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Cleveland-Cliffs’ Q3 2023 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.53 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.58 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.56 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.46 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on CLF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised Cleveland-Cliffs from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.53.

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE CLF traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $16.16. The stock had a trading volume of 8,015,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,564,666. The company has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.85 and a beta of 2.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.60. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 52 week low of $11.82 and a 52 week high of $22.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs ( NYSE:CLF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The mining company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.01). Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 3.77%. The firm had revenue of $5.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Cleveland-Cliffs will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 91.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 92,669 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 44,192 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,956,502 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $63,828,000 after purchasing an additional 82,563 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 56.2% in the 1st quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 843,163 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $15,455,000 after acquiring an additional 303,324 shares during the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,454,613 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $23,434,000 after acquiring an additional 10,119 shares during the last quarter. 62.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.