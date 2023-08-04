Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 22.43%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.
NYSE CLH traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $167.28. 493,140 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 386,048. Clean Harbors has a 12 month low of $106.05 and a 12 month high of $174.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.92 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $159.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.19.
In other news, VP George L. Curtis sold 717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.43, for a total value of $117,896.31. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 58,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,603,534.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, VP George L. Curtis sold 717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.43, for a total value of $117,896.31. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 58,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,603,534.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Sharon M. Gabriel sold 557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.43, for a total transaction of $91,587.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,292 shares in the company, valued at $4,158,763.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,891 shares of company stock worth $7,189,615 in the last ninety days. 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CLH shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $182.00 price objective on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $166.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $160.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $180.00 to $187.00 in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Clean Harbors has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.90.
Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: The Environmental Services and The Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.
