Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 22.43%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE CLH traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $167.28. 493,140 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 386,048. Clean Harbors has a 12 month low of $106.05 and a 12 month high of $174.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.92 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $159.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.19.

In other news, VP George L. Curtis sold 717 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.43, for a total value of $117,896.31. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 58,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,603,534.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Sharon M. Gabriel sold 557 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.43, for a total transaction of $91,587.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,292 shares in the company, valued at $4,158,763.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,891 shares of company stock worth $7,189,615 in the last ninety days. 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLH. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new stake in Clean Harbors in the 1st quarter valued at about $114,248,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Clean Harbors during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,014,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Clean Harbors during the 1st quarter valued at about $20,325,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Clean Harbors by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,892,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $546,237,000 after buying an additional 171,052 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Clean Harbors by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 616,311 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,333,000 after buying an additional 152,410 shares during the period. 88.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CLH shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $182.00 price objective on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $166.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $160.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $180.00 to $187.00 in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Clean Harbors has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.90.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: The Environmental Services and The Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

