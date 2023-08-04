Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on CLAR. Bank of America lowered Clarus from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. B. Riley assumed coverage on Clarus in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.00.

CLAR opened at $8.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 3.92. Clarus has a 1-year low of $6.86 and a 1-year high of $29.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.07.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $97.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.03 million. Clarus had a positive return on equity of 8.74% and a negative net margin of 17.00%. Research analysts anticipate that Clarus will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clarus

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Clarus by 8.7% in the first quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,835,000 after purchasing an additional 24,016 shares during the last quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Clarus by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. now owns 937,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,350,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clarus by 32.8% in the first quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 122,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after buying an additional 30,168 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clarus by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 102,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 26,605 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Family Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clarus in the fourth quarter valued at about $123,000. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clarus Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focusing on the outdoor and consumer markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. Its Outdoor segment offers shells, insulation, midlayers, pants, and logowear; carabiners, protection devices, harnesses, belay devices, helmets, and ice-climbing gears; technical backpacks and day packs; trekking poles; headlamps and lanterns; gloves and mittens; skincare and other products; and skis, ski poles, ski skins, avalanche airbag systems, avalanche transceivers, shovels, and probes.

