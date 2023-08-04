Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) PT Lowered to $8.00 at Barclays

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Barclays from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 14.94% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CLVT. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Clarivate from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Clarivate from $11.00 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Clarivate from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Clarivate from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $15.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.58.

Shares of Clarivate stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $6.96. 8,852,766 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,741,062. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of -1.15, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.12. Clarivate has a 1 year low of $6.60 and a 1 year high of $14.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $668.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $673.97 million. Clarivate had a negative net margin of 151.76% and a positive return on equity of 8.39%. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Clarivate will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Glenview Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Clarivate by 122.7% in the fourth quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 10,077,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,047,000 after purchasing an additional 5,553,397 shares during the period. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Clarivate in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,108,000. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Clarivate by 312.3% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 84,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 64,351 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Clarivate by 4,258.3% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,883,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,704,000 after buying an additional 1,839,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunriver Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clarivate by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Sunriver Management LLC now owns 3,449,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,767,000 after buying an additional 1,118,889 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.80% of the company’s stock.

Clarivate Plc, an information, analytics, and workflow company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, development, protection, commercialization, and measurement of scientific research, innovations, and brands. The company operates through three segments: Academia and Government, Life Sciences and Healthcare, and Intellectual Property.

