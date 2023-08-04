Claris Advisors LLC MO Has $9.58 Million Stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Claris Advisors LLC MO boosted its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 14.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 415,543 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,101 shares during the quarter. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF makes up approximately 7.1% of Claris Advisors LLC MO’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Claris Advisors LLC MO owned about 0.18% of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $9,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ML & R Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. ML & R Wealth Management LLC now owns 172,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares in the last quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors raised its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 110.3% in the 1st quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 2,765,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450,234 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 310,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,169,000 after purchasing an additional 5,484 shares during the last quarter. Briggs Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Briggs Advisory Group Inc. now owns 291,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,719,000 after purchasing an additional 4,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,154,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,744,000 after purchasing an additional 72,332 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.69. The company had a trading volume of 350,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 546,141. The stock has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.23. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12-month low of $18.42 and a 12-month high of $24.40.

About Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

