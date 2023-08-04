Claris Advisors LLC MO Decreases Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Claris Advisors LLC MO cut its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,000 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 62 shares during the quarter. Boeing comprises about 0.3% of Claris Advisors LLC MO’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Claris Advisors LLC MO’s holdings in Boeing were worth $425,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,740,200,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 60.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Boeing

In other Boeing news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $237.00 per share, with a total value of $201,450.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,767 shares in the company, valued at $892,779. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $237.00 per share, with a total value of $201,450.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $892,779. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total transaction of $2,026,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,255 shares in the company, valued at $14,124,614.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Boeing Trading Up 0.2 %

BA has been the subject of several research reports. SpectralCast reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Citigroup upped their target price on Boeing from $248.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Boeing presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.64.

Shares of Boeing stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $231.81. The stock had a trading volume of 2,684,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,883,206. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $215.52 and its 200 day moving average is $209.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.45 billion, a PE ratio of -30.88 and a beta of 1.41. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $120.99 and a twelve month high of $243.10.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $19.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.59 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.37) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

