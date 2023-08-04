Citizens & Northern Corp Trims Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Citizens & Northern Corp lessened its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 23.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,092 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 3,377 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms comprises 0.9% of Citizens & Northern Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Citizens & Northern Corp’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $2,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 248.6% in the first quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

NASDAQ META traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $314.01. 9,814,792 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,836,195. The firm has a market capitalization of $804.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.22. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.09 and a 52 week high of $326.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $288.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $229.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.67, for a total value of $229,357.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,868 shares in the company, valued at $9,805,837.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $2,488,439.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,958 shares in the company, valued at $17,292,119.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.67, for a total transaction of $229,357.74. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,805,837.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 41,052 shares of company stock worth $10,018,116 over the last three months. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on META. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Meta Platforms from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $313.00 to $389.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Argus upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $353.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.93.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

