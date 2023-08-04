Citizens & Northern Corp Sells 190 Shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Citizens & Northern Corp trimmed its holdings in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,512 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. Citizens & Northern Corp’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in National Fuel Gas by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 47,532 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,265,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,015 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 6,434 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 24,211 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 19,641 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. 73.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

National Fuel Gas Stock Up 0.8 %

NFG stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.85. 280,148 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 578,468. The company has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. National Fuel Gas has a 52 week low of $48.89 and a 52 week high of $74.62.

National Fuel Gas Increases Dividend

National Fuel Gas ( NYSE:NFG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $428.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.10 million. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 25.06% and a return on equity of 20.57%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that National Fuel Gas will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $0.495 dividend. This is a positive change from National Fuel Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NFG shares. Argus dropped their price target on shares of National Fuel Gas from $76.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of National Fuel Gas from $60.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

National Fuel Gas Profile

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

Further Reading

